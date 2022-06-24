Navy apprehend 35 more people attempting to illegally migrate

June 24, 2022   09:50 am

Sri Lanka Navy, during a search operation carried out in the western seas of the island on Thursday (June 23), apprehended a local multiday fishing trawler with 35 individuals, suspected to be on an illegal migration attempt to Australia via sea.

In the search operation mounted on seas off Panadura, last evening, the Navy intercepted a suspicious local multiday fishing trawler carrying 35 persons who were suspected to be attempting to illegally migrate from the island to Australia.

Among the apprehended individuals were 25 males including 05 persons involved in this racket, 04 females and 06 children.

Along with the suspects, the fishing vessel used for this illegal act was also held by the Navy.

Further inspections revealed that the multi-day trawler had a mechanical failure in its engine and the vessel was unsuitable for long voyages.

The suspects held in this operation were identified as residents of Trincomalee, Mannar, Batticaloa, Negombo, Kalpitiya and Nuwara Eliya areas, aged 06 to 56.

They were handed over to the Colombo Harbour Police for onward legal proceedings.

