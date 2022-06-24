Court orders to release Welgama from bribery case

Court orders to release Welgama from bribery case

June 24, 2022   10:59 am

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today ordered the release of former Minister Kumara Welgama from the bribery case filed against him.

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe today (June 24).

The Bribery Commission had lodged the case, accusing the former minister of allegedly incurring losses to the government by creating an unapproved vice chairperson position at the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), appointing one of his associates to the said position, making salary payment to the tune of LKR 3 million.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Lalkantha says SL even imported nonessential items like kites

Lalkantha says SL even imported nonessential items like kites

Gemunu Wijeratne makes a request from Education Minister

Gemunu Wijeratne makes a request from Education Minister

Delayed petrol shipment to arrive today

Delayed petrol shipment to arrive today

PM Ranil reiterates adherence to 'One China' policy (English)

PM Ranil reiterates adherence to 'One China' policy (English)

SL ignored $800 Mn Russian financial assistance in the past - former envoy (English)

SL ignored $800 Mn Russian financial assistance in the past - former envoy (English)

Doctors raise concerns about growing risk of malnutrition in Sri Lanka (English)

Doctors raise concerns about growing risk of malnutrition in Sri Lanka (English)

Petrol shipment scheduled to arrive today delayed (English)

Petrol shipment scheduled to arrive today delayed (English)