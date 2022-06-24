Court orders to release Welgama from bribery case

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today ordered the release of former Minister Kumara Welgama from the bribery case filed against him.

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe today (June 24).

The Bribery Commission had lodged the case, accusing the former minister of allegedly incurring losses to the government by creating an unapproved vice chairperson position at the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), appointing one of his associates to the said position, making salary payment to the tune of LKR 3 million.