Johnston Fernando issued summons over Sathosa case

The Colombo High Court has issued summons on former Minister Johnston Fernando and two others over the case filed against him for using Sathosa employees for political activities.

The three accused have been ordered to make an appearance before the court on the 4th of July.

During the administration of the former government, the Bribery Commission had lodged a case before Colombo Magistrate’s Court against Johnston Fernando for allegedly using 153 employees of Lanka Sathosa in political activities while serving as a minister between 2010 and 2014 and incurring a loss to the tune of Rs 40 million to the government.