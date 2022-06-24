Johnston Fernando issued summons over Sathosa case

Johnston Fernando issued summons over Sathosa case

June 24, 2022   12:09 pm

The Colombo High Court has issued summons on former Minister Johnston Fernando and two others over the case filed against him for using Sathosa employees for political activities.

The three accused have been ordered to make an appearance before the court on the 4th of July.

During the administration of the former government, the Bribery Commission had lodged a case before Colombo Magistrate’s Court against Johnston Fernando for allegedly using 153 employees of Lanka Sathosa in political activities while serving as a minister between 2010 and 2014 and incurring a loss to the tune of Rs 40 million to the government.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Lalkantha says SL even imported nonessential items like kites

Lalkantha says SL even imported nonessential items like kites

Gemunu Wijeratne makes a request from Education Minister

Gemunu Wijeratne makes a request from Education Minister

Delayed petrol shipment to arrive today

Delayed petrol shipment to arrive today

PM Ranil reiterates adherence to 'One China' policy (English)

PM Ranil reiterates adherence to 'One China' policy (English)

SL ignored $800 Mn Russian financial assistance in the past - former envoy (English)

SL ignored $800 Mn Russian financial assistance in the past - former envoy (English)

Doctors raise concerns about growing risk of malnutrition in Sri Lanka (English)

Doctors raise concerns about growing risk of malnutrition in Sri Lanka (English)

Petrol shipment scheduled to arrive today delayed (English)

Petrol shipment scheduled to arrive today delayed (English)