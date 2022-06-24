CID records statements from Johnston over May 09 violence

CID records statements from Johnston over May 09 violence

June 24, 2022   01:10 pm

UPDATE: SLPP MP Johnston Fernando has left the CID premises after providing a statement on the violent incidents on May 09, Ada Derana correspondent said.


The Criminal Investigation Department today (June 24) recorded a statement from former minister Johnston Fernando regarding the attacks on protesters at ‘GotaGoGama’ in Galle Face and ‘MynahGoGama’ outside Temple Trees by a group of SLPP supporters.

Earlier this month, the CID named MP Fernando, Municipal Councillor Mahinda Kahandagama and two others as suspects in the case filed over unrest on May 09.

Several days later, on June 08, Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage issued a warrant for the arrest of the parliamentarian.

Subsequently, the Court of Appeal ordered him to surrender before 8.00 p.m. on June 09, as a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The directive came after taking into consideration a writ application filed by the former minister seeking a court order preventing his arrest.

The same day he arrived at the residence of Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage for surrender and was granted bail.

Earlier this week, the Court of Appeal dismissed the writ application which sought an order preventing the Criminal Investigation Department from arresting him.

Meanwhile, the Fort Magistrate’s Court granted fresh bail to the SLPP parliamentarian. He was accordingly ordered to be released on two personal bonds of Rs. 10 million each while the magistrate also ordered him to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on the final Sunday of every month.

