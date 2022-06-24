Leave of Agri. Ministry employees cancelled from July 06

Leave of the staff members of all departments under the purview of the Agriculture Ministry will be cancelled effective from July 06.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, the decision was taken to facilitate efficient distribution of urea fertilizer arriving in Sri Lanka from India.

The decision was reached upon the instructions of the Agriculture Ministry.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka today inked a Line of Credit (LOC) agreement with the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India for the purchase of 65,000 metric tonnes of urea fertilizer required for the Yala Season.

In response to an urgent request from the Sri Lankan government, the Indian government decided to extend an LOC of USD 55 million to Sri Lanka for the procurement of urea fertiliser.