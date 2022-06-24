Four anti-govt activists under arrest granted bail

June 24, 2022   04:09 pm

Four out of the anti-government activists, who were under remand custody, have been granted bail.

Accordingly, Jagath Manuwarna, Jehan Appuhamy, Dhammika Munasinghe and Eranga Gunasekara are among the four activists who were released on bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, the remaining three activists, namely YouTuber Rathindu Senaratne alias ‘Ratta’, Lahiru Weerasekara and Ven. Rathkarawwe Jinarathana Thero were remanded further.

On June 17, the Colombo Fort Magistrate ordered the police to arrest 09 suspects for their unruly and violent behaviour during protests at Colombo Fort and Thalangama on the 9th and 10th of June and to produce them before the court.

Several charges including criminal coercion, obstruction of duties of police officers, unlawful assembly, causing injuries and causing damages to public property have been levelled against them.

Later, seven activists were placed under arrest and remanded until the case is called today.

