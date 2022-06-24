Speaker endorses certificate on 3 Bills

Speaker endorses certificate on 3 Bills

June 24, 2022   05:02 pm

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena yesterday (June 23) endorsed the certificate on the Industrial Disputes (Special Provisions), the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment), Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Bills which were passed in Parliament recently.

The purpose of the Industrial Disputes (Special Provisions) Bill is to reduce the congestion at magistrates’ courts in resolving labour disputes and to delegate the powers of prosecution to the Chairmen of Labour Tribunals.

The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill amends Section 442 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act No. 15 of 1979 and provides a free copy of the final order of the judgment or case report to each party in a case free of charge.

The Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill adds a new section 154 (a) to the Civil Procedure Code and exempts certain documents from formal proof in certain legal proceedings.

Accordingly, the said Bills will thus be in effect as the Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Act No. 17 of 2022, Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act No. 18 of 2022 and the Industrial Disputes (Special Provisions) Act No. 19 of 2022.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Woman in possession of narcotics arrested in Boralesgamuwa

Woman in possession of narcotics arrested in Boralesgamuwa

Woman in possession of narcotics arrested in Boralesgamuwa

This government wont last long - Tilvin

This government wont last long - Tilvin

Series of protests organized in several areas

Series of protests organized in several areas

Petrol shipment arriving in Sri Lanka after one-day delay

Petrol shipment arriving in Sri Lanka after one-day delay

'Api Wawamu' national cultivation drive kicks off...

'Api Wawamu' national cultivation drive kicks off...

COPE allows ex-CEB chairman to redact part of his statement

COPE allows ex-CEB chairman to redact part of his statement

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Lalkantha says SL even imported nonessential items like kites

Lalkantha says SL even imported nonessential items like kites