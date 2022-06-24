Sale of rice or paddy for animal feed production banned from today

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has published a Gazette Extraordinary prohibiting the sale or use of rice or paddy for animal feed production.

The order, issued pursuant to Section 10(1)(b)(ii) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 09 of 2003, will be effective from today (June 24).

Accordingly, no importer, manufacturer, trader or distributor is allowed to import, sell, expose or offer for sale, store, transport, distribute or buy or purchase any rice or paddy directly for the manufacture of animal feed or otherwise as an ingredient for the manufacture of animal feed, the gazette notification read further.