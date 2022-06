A water cut will be imposed for 10 hours in several areas in Kotte, Mirihana, Nugegoda, Madiwela, a part of High-Level Road and Nugegoda-Nawala Road tonight (June 25), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, the water supply will be interrupted at 10.00 p.m. today and will be restored at 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (June 26).