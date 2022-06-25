Traffic congestion reported on Hatton-Colombo main road

Traffic congestion reported on Hatton-Colombo main road

June 25, 2022   10:23 am

The vehicular movement on the Hatton-Colombo main road is blocked due to a protest in Malliweppu area, Ada Derana correspondent says.

Accordingly, the police have urged the motorists to use alternative routes for the time being.

The demonstration was staged by a group of at least 2,000 people who were waiting in a queue to obtain kerosene this morning.

The protesters allege that kerosene stocks were not supplied to Hatton area since June 09.

