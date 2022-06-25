Latest announcement on functioning of schools next week

Latest announcement on functioning of schools next week

June 25, 2022   12:40 pm

Schools in cities and suburbs, which remained closed last week, will function as per usual on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week (from June 27 - July 01), the Ministry of Education announces.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, primary sections of these schools will function at the discretion of respective principals.

Meanwhile, the schools, where the students, teachers, and principals are not affected by transportation issues are instructed to continue in-person lessons. However, if any teacher is facing transportation issues, the principals are allowed to make flexible timetables for them.

