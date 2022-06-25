High-level Sri Lankan, Australian delegates discuss prevention of transnational crimes

High-level Sri Lankan, Australian delegates discuss prevention of transnational crimes

June 25, 2022   04:53 pm

A delegation led by Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs Clare O’Neill met the Sri Lankan delegation headed by Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne at the Defence Headquarters Complex at Sri Jayewardenepura, Kotte recently.

The Defence Secretary warmly received the visiting delegation accompanied by Australian High Commissioner for Sri Lanka David Holly, on their arrival and a round table discussion commenced afterwards where matters relating to strengthening the existing bilateral ties between the two countries were taken up.

The deepening of bilateral cooperation for prevention of transnational crime including human smuggling and maritime threats were among the concerned areas of the discussion over the round table.

Visiting delegation also included Australian Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram APM, Commander of the Joint Agency Task Force Rear Admiral Justin Jones, Commander of Transnational Operations of Australian Federal Police Richard Chin, Ambassador and Assistant Secretary of People Smuggling and Human Trafficking Branch Lucienne Manton and Several Australian High Commission based officials including the Deputy HC Amanda Jewell.

Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, Army Commander Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Air Force Commander Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, Director General of Sri Lanka Coast Guard Rear Admiral Anura Ekanayake, Chief of National Intelligence Major General Ruwan Kulathunga (Retd), Director of State Intelligence Service Major General Suresh Salley and Military Liaison Officer of the Defence Ministry were also present representing the Sri Lankan side.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Fuel queues getting longer day by day...

Fuel queues getting longer day by day...

Body of 11-year-old found inside a well

Body of 11-year-old found inside a well

Clay industry facing various issues...

Clay industry facing various issues...

Need an all-party government - Rajitha Senaratne

Need an all-party government - Rajitha Senaratne

Protests demanding rice staged in several areas

Protests demanding rice staged in several areas

Sri Lanka amends limit on foreign currency possession

Sri Lanka amends limit on foreign currency possession

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm