High-level Sri Lankan, Australian delegates discuss prevention of transnational crimes

A delegation led by Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs Clare O’Neill met the Sri Lankan delegation headed by Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne at the Defence Headquarters Complex at Sri Jayewardenepura, Kotte recently.

The Defence Secretary warmly received the visiting delegation accompanied by Australian High Commissioner for Sri Lanka David Holly, on their arrival and a round table discussion commenced afterwards where matters relating to strengthening the existing bilateral ties between the two countries were taken up.

The deepening of bilateral cooperation for prevention of transnational crime including human smuggling and maritime threats were among the concerned areas of the discussion over the round table.

Visiting delegation also included Australian Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram APM, Commander of the Joint Agency Task Force Rear Admiral Justin Jones, Commander of Transnational Operations of Australian Federal Police Richard Chin, Ambassador and Assistant Secretary of People Smuggling and Human Trafficking Branch Lucienne Manton and Several Australian High Commission based officials including the Deputy HC Amanda Jewell.

Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, Army Commander Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Air Force Commander Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, Director General of Sri Lanka Coast Guard Rear Admiral Anura Ekanayake, Chief of National Intelligence Major General Ruwan Kulathunga (Retd), Director of State Intelligence Service Major General Suresh Salley and Military Liaison Officer of the Defence Ministry were also present representing the Sri Lankan side.