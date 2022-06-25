Limited fuel stocks distributed to filling stations next week

Limited fuel stocks distributed to filling stations next week

June 25, 2022   06:59 pm

The shipments of petrol, diesel and crude oil, which were scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka earlier this week and next week, would be further delayed, Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara tweeted today.

The suppliers have communicated the inability to fulfill the deliveries on time for banking and logistic reasons, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has informed the lawmaker.

In his tweet, Minister Wijesekara noted that public transportation, power generation and industries would be given priority until the next shipments arrive at the port and are unloaded.

As a result, limited stocks of diesel and petrol will be distributed to limited filling stations throughout next week.

Accordingly, the minister appealed to the general public not to queue up for fuel.

Due to the latest development, the CPC, at the moment, is unable to confirm the dates of arrival of the fuel shipments, he said further, adding that refinery operations will be temporarily halted until the next crude shipment arrives.

“We are working with all new and existing suppliers. I apologize for the delay and inconvenience.”

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka limits foreign currency possession by individuals

Sri Lanka limits foreign currency possession by individuals

Sri Lanka limits foreign currency possession by individuals

Announcement on functioning of schools next week

Announcement on functioning of schools next week

Four injured after brawl at filling station escalates

Four injured after brawl at filling station escalates

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Fuel queues getting longer day by day...

Fuel queues getting longer day by day...

Body of 11-year-old found inside a well

Body of 11-year-old found inside a well

Clay industry facing various issues...

Clay industry facing various issues...