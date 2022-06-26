Sri Lankan ambassador to U.S. meets President Joe Biden

Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States Mahinda Samarasinghe called on U.S. President Joe Biden recently, to brief him on the current situation in the crisis-hit island nation.

The meeting between the two parties took place at the White House Oval Office.

The ambassador also hosted the high-level delegation representing the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Department of State will be visiting Sri Lanka from June 26- 29.

According to the Sri Lankan envoy, these officials too were briefed on the challenges faced by the island nation.

The delegation members include Deputy Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Asia Robert Kaproth and Ambassador Kelly Keiderling, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia.

The visitors will meet with various political representatives, economists, and international organizations.