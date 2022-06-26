Ceypetco & LIOC hike fuel prices

June 26, 2022   06:51 am

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation announced that it has increased fuel prices with effect from 2.00 a.m. today (June 26).

Accordingly, the price of Petrol (Octane 92) has been increased by Rs. 50 to Rs. 470 per litre while Petrol (Octane 95) has been increased by Rs.100 to Rs. 550 per litre.

CEYPETCO said that the price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs.60 to Rs. 460 and Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 75 to Rs. 520 per litre.

Meanwhile the Lanka IOC has also increased fuel prices as same as CEYPETCO prices.

Accordingly, the new prices are as follows:

Petrol (Octane 92) - Rs. 470 per litre
Petrol (Octane 95) - Rs. 550 per litre
Auto Diesel - Rs. 460 per litre
Super Diesel - Rs. 520 per litre

