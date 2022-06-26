Several spells of showers expected parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will also occur in Western and North-Western provinces.

Fairly strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 55-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.0 – 2.5 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.