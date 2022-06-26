3-hour power cuts from June 27 - July 3

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved power cuts of 03 hours per day from June 27 to July 03.

Accordingly, the power cuts are to be imposed as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 01 hour and 40 minutes during daytime & 01 hour and 20 minutes during the night

Group CC - 02 hours from 6.00 a.m. to 8.00 a.m. (Except on July 2nd and 3rd)

Groups MNOXYZ - 03 hours from 5.00 a.m. to 8.00 a.m. (Except on July 2nd and 3rd)