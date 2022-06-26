Circular issued restricting the calling of officers to govt offices

The Ministry of Public Administration has issued a circular directing the heads of government institutions to call only the minimum and essential staff for day-to-day services until further notice.

The circular dated 26.06.2022 has been issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government, M.M.P.K. Mayadunne.

“In view of the difficulties faced by the public in getting the day-to-day transport facilities provided, it is informed to give priority until further notice to call only the minimum staff essential to carry out the daily duties of the institution without interruption to the service stations and to allow officers to stay at home at all times possible by obtaining their services online, when the decision is made to call the officers to service stations by the Secretaries to Ministries/ Chief Secretaries of Provinces/ Heads of Departments/ Heads of Institutions.”

Relevant Heads of Institutions/ Divisional Heads should ensure that decisions regarding the calling of officers to institutions that deal directly with the public are made with the advice and close supervision of the relevant Secretaries to Ministries/ Chief Secretaries of Provinces, the circular further states.

Accordingly, travelling of the officers should be restricted to ensure maximum efficiency in fuel consumption during this period and actions should be taken to conduct all meetings and discussions online, it said.

However, it says this should not be an obstacle for the maintenance of essential services of the government.