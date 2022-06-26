Drunk police constable rides motorcycle on expressway, causes accident

Drunk police constable rides motorcycle on expressway, causes accident

June 26, 2022   05:41 pm

The Southern Expressway Traffic Police have arrested a police constable for driving a motorcycle on the expressway and causing an accident.

The suspect was also found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest, police said.

He had reportedly entered the expressway from the Kotelawala interchange and travelled in the direction of Kottawa while ignoring police orders before turning around and once again heading towards Kadawatha on the wrong side of the road. 

He had then collided with an oncoming car on the expressway while both the car and the motorcycle were damaged in the accident. 

The suspect had been riding his motorcycle for about 2 km on the expressway, police said.

Sapugaskanda Police are conducting further investigations regarding the arrested Police Constable, who is attached to the Bemmulla Police Station.

Footage of the drunken police constable driving a motorbike on the wrong side of the lane on the expressway and the accident had been recorded on a mobile phone.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Drunk police constable rides motorcycle on expressway, causes accident

Drunk police constable rides motorcycle on expressway, causes accident

Minister says unable to confirm arrival dates of next fuel shipments

Minister says unable to confirm arrival dates of next fuel shipments

Couple dead after fire breaks out at home, two children in hospital

Couple dead after fire breaks out at home, two children in hospital

Ceypetco and LIOC increase fuel prices once again

Ceypetco and LIOC increase fuel prices once again

Did farmers who cultivated during Yala season receive fertilizer?

Did farmers who cultivated during Yala season receive fertilizer?

High-level delegation of US Treasury and State Dept. officials arrive in Sri Lanka

High-level delegation of US Treasury and State Dept. officials arrive in Sri Lanka

Price of rice packet and other food items increase by 10%

Price of rice packet and other food items increase by 10%