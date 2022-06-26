Schools in Colombo and other major cities to remain closed next week

Schools in Colombo and other major cities to remain closed next week

June 26, 2022   06:51 pm

The Ministry of Education says that schools in the Colombo Zone and other major cities will remain closed next week, from June 27 to July 01. 

However, the ministry said that rural schools can function as normal on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during next week. 

Accordingly, issuing a notice, the ministry informed that the educational activities in the schools during the week from 27th of June to 01st of July 2022 will be conducted according to the following manner:

1. The schools where students and teachers are not having transport difficulties must be conducted normally just as the rural schools were held from 20.06.2022 to 24.06.2022 and if there are teachers facing the transport difficulties, the principal will arrange a flexible timetable for them without considering from their personal leave.  

2. The urban schools which were not held last week must be conducted 03 days a week viz. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 07.30 am to 01.30 pm. The discretion of deciding the number of days conducting primary classes in these schools lies with the principal.

For the absent days of the students the learning activities will be continued through inline teaching / assignments / home based activities.

3. Actions will be taken not to consider the absent days of the teachers due to transport difficulties as personal leave.  

4. The Ministry of Education extends its gratitude to the teachers and principals who contributed to conduct the schools even amidst of transport difficulties from 20.06.2022 to 24.06.2022.

