One dead, one injured in shooting at Kelaniya

June 26, 2022   09:27 pm

A shooting incident has been reported at Pattiya Junction in Kelaniya with one person dead and a bystander injured. 

Police said that a 31-year-old male was killed in the shooting while a female was wounded and hospitalized. 

According to reports, the victim was traveling on a motorcycle with his wife and two-year-old son when two gunmen on a motorcycle had opened fire at him. 

A woman who was traveling on the road was injured in the shooting and has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital. 

Meanwhile police said that two-year-old boy had also sustained injuries in the incident and is receiving treatment at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children.

Peliyagoda Police are conducting further investigations into the shooting. 

