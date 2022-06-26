One dead, one injured in shooting at Kelaniya

A shooting incident has been reported at Pattiya Junction in Kelaniya with one person dead and a bystander injured.

Police said that a 31-year-old male was killed in the shooting while a female was wounded and hospitalized.

According to reports, the victim was traveling on a motorcycle with his wife and two-year-old son when two gunmen on a motorcycle had opened fire at him.

A woman who was traveling on the road was injured in the shooting and has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

Meanwhile police said that two-year-old boy had also sustained injuries in the incident and is receiving treatment at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children.

Peliyagoda Police are conducting further investigations into the shooting.