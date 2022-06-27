Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Mainly fair will prevail elsewhere, it said.

Fairly strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough.

The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.