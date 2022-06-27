Five hospitalized after bus collides with people in fuel queue

At least five persons have been injured and hospitalized after a bus collided with a group of people who were waiting in a queue near a fuel station at Uraniya in Batticaloa.

Ada Derana reporter said the incident had occurred this morning near (27) a filling station in Uraniya.

A bus transporting employees of a garment factory had veered off the road and collided with several persons queued up for fuel reportedly due to the driver falling asleep on the wheel.

Five persons who were waiting in the fuel queue had been injured and were admitted to the Batticaloa Hospital. However, none of them are in critical condition, according to hospital sources.