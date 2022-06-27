Suspect arrested over killing of funeral parlour owner in Middeniya

A suspect has been arrested by the Police Special task Force (STF) in connection with the shooting and killing of a person at Middeniya in Embilipitiya.

The arrest was made during an operation carried out by officers of the STF Southern Province Special Operations Unit.

Accordingly, the suspect in question, a 46-year-old from Middeniya, was arrested near a shopping complex in the area yesterday and handed over to Middeniya Police for onward action.

He had been arrested on suspicion over the shooting and killing of funeral parlour owner, Prabath Manjula in front of the funeral parlour at Middeniya yesterday morning (28).