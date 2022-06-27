Defence Ministry green lights cargo ferry service between KKS and TN

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence has approved the launch of a cargo ferry service between Kankesanturai (KKS) and Pondichery in Tamil Nadu.

According to Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda, the ferry service is to commence from July 01, 2022.

The minister had previously said that once launched, Indian goods can directly reach Sri Lanka’s Northern Province through the ferry service, which would be operated between KKS and Karaikal Port in Pondichery or Puducheri as it is also called.

Minister Devananda had further said the ferry service will allow the import of required fuel, kerosene, diesel and other essential commodities including fertilisers, palm oil and pharmaceuticals at reasonable prices.

Meanwhile it is reported that arrangements are being made to start flights between Palali International Airport and Trichy and Chennai from July 01, as well.