54 persons attempting to illegally migrate from island held in eastern seas

54 persons attempting to illegally migrate from island held in eastern seas

June 27, 2022   05:32 pm

Sri Lanka Navy apprehended a local multi-day fishing trawler with 54 individuals, suspected to be on an illegal migration attempt to Australia via sea, during a search operation carried out in the eastern seas of the island in the wee hours of today (27).

In the search operation mounted in seas east of Batticaloa this morning, SLNS Rathnadeepa intercepted a suspicious local multi-day fishing trawler carrying 54 persons who were suspected to be attempting to illegally migrate from the island to Australia. 

Among the apprehended individuals were 52 males including 05 persons involved in this racket and 02 females. Along with the suspects, the fishing vessel used for this illegal act was also held by the Navy.

The suspects held in this operation are residents of Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Mullaitivu and Jaffna, aged 19 to 53. They will be handed over to the Trincomalee Harbour Police for onward legal proceedings, the navy said.
 
The Navy urges the public to avoid being convicted before the law by being caught in the trap of smugglers who mislead the innocent. The Navy also warns the public that their lives could be in grave danger by attempting to make illegal immigration using unsafe vessels.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Fire breaks out at a four-storey building

Fire breaks out at a four-storey building

One dead, one injured in shooting incident at Peliyagoda

One dead, one injured in shooting incident at Peliyagoda

Container transportation fees to be increased by 10%

Container transportation fees to be increased by 10%

Top US officials visiting Sri Lanka to meet PM today

Top US officials visiting Sri Lanka to meet PM today

Urea fertilizer shipment to Sri Lanka also gets delayed

Urea fertilizer shipment to Sri Lanka also gets delayed

Man shot dead while on motorcycle with wife and child in Peliyagoda

Man shot dead while on motorcycle with wife and child in Peliyagoda

Circular issued restricting the calling of officers to govt offices

Circular issued restricting the calling of officers to govt offices