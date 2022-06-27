Fuel to be supplied only for essential services until July 10

Fuel to be supplied only for essential services until July 10

June 27, 2022   08:30 pm

Fuel volumes will be dispensed only to vehicles attached to essential services with effect from midnight today (June 27) until the 10th of July, Minister Bandula Gunawardena says.

He revealed this addressing a special media briefing held today to announce the decisions taken at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Accordingly, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will supply diesel and petrol only to essential services such as ports, health sector, distribution of essential food items, and transportation of agricultural products hereafter, the cabinet spokesperson noted.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to continue essential services and suspend other operations until the 10th of July, the minister said further.

He went on to assure that a mechanism to provide a continuous supply of LP gas and fuel would be in place after the 10th of July.

Inter-provincial transport services will be temporarily halted due to the availability of limited stocks of fuel, Minister Gunawardena added.

Meanwhile, school principals and provincial education authorities are given permission to decide on how lessons are delivered to the students amidst this crisis situation.

