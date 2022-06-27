Train services to operate under normal schedules tomorrow

Sri Lanka Railways says that train services will operate under normal schedules tomorrow (28).

The government today announced that only vehicles attached to essential services will be supplied fuel with effect from midnight today (June 27) until the 10th of July.

Cabinet Spokesperson, Minister Bandula Gunawardena said the Cabinet of Ministers decided to continue essential services and suspend other operations until the 10th of July.

He added that inter-provincial transport services will be temporarily halted due to the availability of limited stocks of fuel.