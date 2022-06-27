SLTB says adequate buses will be operated

June 27, 2022   10:22 pm

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) Kingsley Ranawaka says that adequate SLTB buses will be operated and that bus services will not be affected by the current restrictions.

Meanwhile Sri Lanka Railways also said that train services will operate under normal schedules tomorrow (28).

The government today announced that only vehicles attached to essential services will be supplied fuel with effect from midnight today (June 27) until the 10th of July.

Cabinet Spokesperson, Minister Bandula Gunawardena said the Cabinet of Ministers decided to continue essential services and suspend other operations until the 10th of July.

He added that inter-provincial transport services will be temporarily halted due to the availability of limited stocks of fuel.

He said that a mechanism to provide a continuous supply of LP gas and fuel would be in place after the 10th of July.

