Energy Minister off to Qatar for talks on fuel imports

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera, accompanied by Minister of Environment Naseer Ahamed, departed for Qatar this morning (June 28), Ada Derana correspondent says.

The two lawmakers are expected to engage in discussions with Qatari officials on supplying fuel to Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha, who departed for France early this morning to attend the UNESCO Ministerial Conference on Education in Paris, will be flying to Russia to discuss matters including fuel imports.