Sri Lanka to open fuel import, retail sales market to foreign companies

June 28, 2022   11:15 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted opening up the fuel import and retail sales market to companies from oil-producing nations.

The proposal was tabled by Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekara for entering into long-term agreements with selected companies in oil-producing countries by following the due process.

Approximately, 90% of Sri Lanka’s fuel demand is fulfilled by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), and the remaining 10% by Lanka IOC, the IndianOil’s subsidiary in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, long-term agreements signed with selected companies in foreign oil-producing countries will allow them to import and sell fuel using their own funds, in a manner that does not put pressure on the foreign exchange issue in Sri Lanka, the Government Information Department said in a statement.

