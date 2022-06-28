Health trade unions to launch two-day strike

June 28, 2022   02:15 pm

Trade unions of 08 services in the health sector, including the Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU), have decided to launch a two-day strike in protest of the ongoing fuel crisis.

The trade union action will be carried out tomorrow (June 29) and the day after (June 30), the leader of the PHIU, Upul Rohana said addressing a media briefing this afternoon.

He also warned of a continuous trade union action from Monday (July 03), if satisfactory solutions are not provided to their issues.

The trade unions are urging the government to devise a proper procedure to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply to facilitate health workers reporting to work.

According to Mr. Rohana, several trade unions including the PHIU, family health services officers’ unions, ECG and EEG recordists’ unions, associations of technicians of medical laboratories and public health laboratories, health entomology science officers’ associations and the Dental Association have pledged support for the two-day strike.

Meanwhile, field health services will also come to a complete standstill from Thursday (June 30) until the issues are resolved.

Other trade unions in the health sector, including those affiliated with nursing, supplementary and paramedical services will join the strike action from next Monday, the PHIU leader added.

