The Registrar General’s Department says the issuance of birth, marriage and death certificates through the divisional secretariats and land registration services will be limited to two days per week.

In a media notice, the department said the aforementioned services are provided only on Mondays and Wednesdays between 8.30 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. over the next 10 days.

However, Registrar General’s Department head office at ‘Suhurupaya’ in Battaramulla and its branches located at the Immigration & Emigration Department’s regional offices in Kandy, Matara, and Kurunegala will function on weekdays as per usual.

Meanwhile, the Post Master General announced that all post offices and sub-post offices across the island will function only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in view of the ongoing situation.