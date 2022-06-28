Lanka IOC restricts sale of petrol

Lanka IOC restricts sale of petrol

June 28, 2022   08:39 pm

Lanka IOC, the local unit of Indian Oil Corporation, announced that it has imposed restriction on the sale of petrol from its filling stations across the country with immediate effect.

Accordingly, LIOC has restricted the sale of petrol as follows:

Two-Wheelers : Rs. 1,500/- 

Three-Wheelers : Rs. 2,500/- 

Four-Wheelers : Rs. 7,000/- 

The company said it deeply regrets the inconvenience caused. 

Meanwhile Lanka IOC also said that the below orders will be dispatched from Lanka IOC Trincomalee Terminal today.

 

 

