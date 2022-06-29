Showers expected in several areas including Western Province

Showers are expected at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occur in the North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills, and Western and Southern provinces.

Sea areas:

Strong winds are expected at times in the western and southern sea areas from today.

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.0 – 2.5 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.