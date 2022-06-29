Health sector trade unions on two-day strike

Health sector trade unions on two-day strike

June 29, 2022   09:51 am

Trade unions of 08 services in the health sector, including the Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU), launched a token strike today in protest of the ongoing fuel crisis.

The trade union action will be carried on until tomorrow (June 30).

The leader of the PHIU, Upul Rohana warned of a continuous trade union action from Monday (July 03), if satisfactory solutions are not provided for their issues.

The trade unions are urging the government to devise a proper procedure to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply to facilitate health workers reporting to work.

According to Mr. Rohana, several trade unions including the PHIU, family health services officers’ unions, ECG and EEG recordists’ unions, associations of technicians of medical laboratories and public health laboratories, health entomology science officers’ associations and the Dental Association have pledged support for the two-day strike.

Other trade unions in the health sector, including those affiliated with nursing, supplementary and paramedical services will join the strike action from next Monday, the PHIU leader added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Energy Minister calls on more Qatari officials

Energy Minister calls on more Qatari officials

Energy Minister calls on more Qatari officials

Having petroleum corporation s useless if there's no fuel - Shantha Silva

Having petroleum corporation s useless if there's no fuel - Shantha Silva

Fuel issued only for essential services in Sri Lanka (English)

Fuel issued only for essential services in Sri Lanka (English)

President Biden announces $20 million to strengthen food security in Sri Lanka (English)

President Biden announces $20 million to strengthen food security in Sri Lanka (English)

How the electricity tariff is set to increase in Sri Lanka (English)

How the electricity tariff is set to increase in Sri Lanka (English)

HC Moragoda meets India's Petroleum Minister for bilateral energy cooperation (English)

HC Moragoda meets India's Petroleum Minister for bilateral energy cooperation (English)

Duties, functions of Dhammika Perera's new ministry gazetted (English)

Duties, functions of Dhammika Perera's new ministry gazetted (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.28

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.28