Academic activities at Uva Wellassa University temporarily halted

In-person academic activities at the University of Uva Wellassa have been temporarily from today (June 29) until further notice.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Jayantha Lal Rathnasekara said the decision was taken due to the prevailing shortages of fuel.

However, delivering lectures online will be carried on, he added.

“We hope bring the students back to the university premises as soon as the fuel crisis is resolved,” the vice-chancellor said further.

According to Prof. Rathnasekara, the research projects of the final year students will be continued uninterrupted.