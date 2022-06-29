Academic activities at Uva Wellassa University temporarily halted

June 29, 2022   10:59 am

In-person academic activities at the University of Uva Wellassa have been temporarily from today (June 29) until further notice.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Jayantha Lal Rathnasekara said the decision was taken due to the prevailing shortages of fuel.

However, delivering lectures online will be carried on, he added.

“We hope bring the students back to the university premises as soon as the fuel crisis is resolved,” the vice-chancellor said further. 

According to Prof. Rathnasekara, the research projects of the final year students will be continued uninterrupted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Energy Minister calls on more Qatari officials

Energy Minister calls on more Qatari officials

Energy Minister calls on more Qatari officials

Having petroleum corporation s useless if there's no fuel - Shantha Silva

Having petroleum corporation s useless if there's no fuel - Shantha Silva

Fuel issued only for essential services in Sri Lanka (English)

Fuel issued only for essential services in Sri Lanka (English)

President Biden announces $20 million to strengthen food security in Sri Lanka (English)

President Biden announces $20 million to strengthen food security in Sri Lanka (English)

How the electricity tariff is set to increase in Sri Lanka (English)

How the electricity tariff is set to increase in Sri Lanka (English)

HC Moragoda meets India's Petroleum Minister for bilateral energy cooperation (English)

HC Moragoda meets India's Petroleum Minister for bilateral energy cooperation (English)

Duties, functions of Dhammika Perera's new ministry gazetted (English)

Duties, functions of Dhammika Perera's new ministry gazetted (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.28

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.28