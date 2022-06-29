One Country, One Law Task Force hands over report to President

The Presidential Task Force appointed to prepare proposals on the ‘One Country, One Law’ concept has handed over its report to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

A 13-member task force, chaired by Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero, was appointed on October 26, 2021, to study the implementation of the concept ‘One Country, One Law’ and to prepare a draft Act.

However, two of its members, Prof. Dayananda Banda and Lecturer Mohamed Inthikab later stepped down from the panel and three new members, namely Ramalingam Chakrawarthy Karunakaran, Yogeswari Patgunarajah and Iyyampillai Dayanandaraja were later appointed to the task force,

The task force now consists of 14 members in total, including Prof. Shanthinandana Wijesinghe, Prof. Sumedha Siriwardana, N.G. Sujeewa Panditharathna, Attorney-at-Law Iresh Senevirathne, Attorney-at-Law Sanjaya Marambe, Eranda Navarathna, Pani Wewala,, Moulavi Mohamed of Ulama Council in Galle, Kaleel Rahuman and Azeez Nizardeen.