One Country, One Law Task Force hands over report to President

One Country, One Law Task Force hands over report to President

June 29, 2022   11:40 am

The Presidential Task Force appointed to prepare proposals on the ‘One Country, One Law’ concept has handed over its report to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

A 13-member task force, chaired by Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero, was appointed on October 26, 2021, to study the implementation of the concept ‘One Country, One Law’ and to prepare a draft Act.

However, two of its members, Prof. Dayananda Banda and Lecturer Mohamed Inthikab later stepped down from the panel and three new members, namely Ramalingam Chakrawarthy Karunakaran, Yogeswari Patgunarajah and Iyyampillai Dayanandaraja were later appointed to the task force,

The task force now consists of 14 members in total, including Prof. Shanthinandana Wijesinghe, Prof. Sumedha Siriwardana, N.G. Sujeewa Panditharathna, Attorney-at-Law Iresh Senevirathne, Attorney-at-Law Sanjaya Marambe, Eranda Navarathna, Pani Wewala,, Moulavi Mohamed of Ulama Council in Galle, Kaleel Rahuman and Azeez Nizardeen.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Api Wawamu' initiative continues

'Api Wawamu' initiative continues

'Api Wawamu' initiative continues

More talks with Qatar officials on importing fuel to Sri Lanka

More talks with Qatar officials on importing fuel to Sri Lanka

Around 600 inmates escape Kandakadu rehabilitation centre

Around 600 inmates escape Kandakadu rehabilitation centre

Anura says entire country has been 'shut down' today

Anura says entire country has been 'shut down' today

Sri Lanka's economy contracts by 1.6% in first quarter of 2022

Sri Lanka's economy contracts by 1.6% in first quarter of 2022

Drastic decline in number of buses in operation

Drastic decline in number of buses in operation

Energy Minister calls on more Qatari officials

Energy Minister calls on more Qatari officials

Having petroleum corporation s useless if there's no fuel - Shantha Silva

Having petroleum corporation s useless if there's no fuel - Shantha Silva