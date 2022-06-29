Flower Road, Chatham Street closed for traffic

Flower Road, Chatham Street closed for traffic

June 29, 2022   02:02 pm

Flower Road in Kollupitiya is closed for traffic at the moment due to a demonstration staged by the trade unions in the health sector.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, the protest march is headed towards the Prime Minister’s Office.

Trade unions of 08 services in the health sector initiated a two-day token strike today (June 29) in protest of the ongoing fuel crisis.

Meanwhile, Chatham Street in Colombo has also been closed by the police due to a protest march organized by the association of self-employed entrepreneurs.

