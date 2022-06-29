Four arrested during protest in Colombo

Four protesters including the president of United National Self-Employed Businessmen’s Association, Pradeep Charles, have been arrested during a demonstration at Chatham Street.

Earlier, Chatham Street was closed for traffic due to the protest organized by the United National Self-Employed Businessmen’s Association.

Meanwhile, Flower Road in Kollupitiya is also closed for traffic due to a demonstration staged by the trade unions in the health sector.

Trade unions of 08 services in the health sector initiated a two-day token strike today (June 29) in protest of the ongoing fuel crisis.