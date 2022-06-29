One day service for passports extended to 3 more districts

The ‘One Day Service’ for issuing of passports will commence in three more districts from next Monday (June 04), according to Minister Dhammika Perera.

Accordingly, the One Day Service will also be carried out at the Immigration and Emigration Department’s regional offices at Kandy, Matara and Vavuniya from Monday, he said.

Hitherto passports were issued through the one-day service for urgent needs clients only at the Head Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration at “Suhurupaya” in Battaramulla.