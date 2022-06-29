One day service for passports extended to 3 more districts

One day service for passports extended to 3 more districts

June 29, 2022   03:20 pm

The ‘One Day Service’ for issuing of passports will commence in three more districts from next Monday (June 04), according to Minister Dhammika Perera.

Accordingly, the One Day Service will also be carried out at the Immigration and Emigration Department’s regional offices at Kandy, Matara and Vavuniya from Monday, he said. 

Hitherto passports were issued through the one-day service for urgent needs clients only at the Head Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration at “Suhurupaya” in Battaramulla.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sajith says will not allow govt to sell Sapugaskanda refinery

Sajith says will not allow govt to sell Sapugaskanda refinery

Sajith says will not allow govt to sell Sapugaskanda refinery

More talks with Qatar officials on importing fuel to Sri Lanka

More talks with Qatar officials on importing fuel to Sri Lanka

Around 600 inmates escape Kandakadu rehabilitation centre

Around 600 inmates escape Kandakadu rehabilitation centre

Anura says entire country has been 'shut down' today

Anura says entire country has been 'shut down' today

Sri Lanka's economy contracts by 1.6% in first quarter of 2022

Sri Lanka's economy contracts by 1.6% in first quarter of 2022

Rulers are not heeding our advice - Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thera

Rulers are not heeding our advice - Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thera

Drastic decline in number of buses in operation

Drastic decline in number of buses in operation

Energy Minister calls on more Qatari officials

Energy Minister calls on more Qatari officials