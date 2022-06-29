PM recommends extending Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghes term as CBSL Governor

June 29, 2022   03:33 pm

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as Finance Minister has made his recommendation to the President to extend Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe’s tenure as Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) for a new term, sources told Ada Derana. 

The Prime Minister has reportedly informed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in writing recommending Dr. Weerasinghe for another term as Central Bank Governor.

There has been uncertainty about whether Dr. Weerasinghe, who replaced previous governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal in April, will be reappointed for a full six year term at the end of this month.

However, the incumbent Central Bank Governor has expressed his desire to continue in the position and to serve a full six-year term.

Meanwhile it is also reported that several former central bank staff have written an open letter to the President urging him to keep Dr. Weerasinghe in the post.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948 while the CBSL governor is attempting to restore order to Sri Lanka’s economy amidst the extreme fuel shortages, soaring food prices and a lack of medicines.

