Probe launched into death of inmate at Kandakadu rehab centre

An impartial investigation will be carried out into the death of an inmate at Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Welikanda, the Commissioner-General of Rehabilitation says.

Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi also assured if anyone is found guilty, they will be punished accordingly.

Earlier today, it was reported that 600 inmates of the Kandakadu rehabilitation centre had escaped following a tense situation that ensued over the death of an inmate last evening.

Later, army and police personnel were deployed to control the situation and apprehend the inmates who fled the facility.

According to the police, a group of inmates had resorted to unruly behaviour following the death of an inmate detained at the rehabilitation centre and the tense situation within the premises had continued from last night until early this morning (29).

At around 8.00 a.m. today, a large number of inmates had reportedly breached the two main entrance gates and escaped from the facility.