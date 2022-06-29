Probe launched into death of inmate at Kandakadu rehab centre

Probe launched into death of inmate at Kandakadu rehab centre

June 29, 2022   03:42 pm

An impartial investigation will be carried out into the death of an inmate at Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Welikanda, the Commissioner-General of Rehabilitation says.

Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi also assured if anyone is found guilty, they will be punished accordingly.

Earlier today, it was reported that 600 inmates of the Kandakadu rehabilitation centre had escaped following a tense situation that ensued over the death of an inmate last evening.

Later, army and police personnel were deployed to control the situation and apprehend the inmates who fled the facility. 

According to the police, a group of inmates had resorted to unruly behaviour following the death of an inmate detained at the rehabilitation centre and the tense situation within the premises had continued from last night until early this morning (29).

At around 8.00 a.m. today, a large number of inmates had reportedly breached the two main entrance gates and escaped from the facility.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sajith says will not allow govt to sell Sapugaskanda refinery

Sajith says will not allow govt to sell Sapugaskanda refinery

Sajith says will not allow govt to sell Sapugaskanda refinery

More talks with Qatar officials on importing fuel to Sri Lanka

More talks with Qatar officials on importing fuel to Sri Lanka

Around 600 inmates escape Kandakadu rehabilitation centre

Around 600 inmates escape Kandakadu rehabilitation centre

Anura says entire country has been 'shut down' today

Anura says entire country has been 'shut down' today

Sri Lanka's economy contracts by 1.6% in first quarter of 2022

Sri Lanka's economy contracts by 1.6% in first quarter of 2022

Rulers are not heeding our advice - Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thera

Rulers are not heeding our advice - Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thera

Drastic decline in number of buses in operation

Drastic decline in number of buses in operation

Energy Minister calls on more Qatari officials

Energy Minister calls on more Qatari officials