Diesel shipment expected in second week of July

June 29, 2022   04:48 pm

An order has been placed for a diesel shipment and it is expected to arrive in the country in the second week of July, according to former minister Sagala Ratnayake.

The Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff and member of the PM’s special committee stated that discussions with India are currently ongoing for a petrol shipment. 

He also said that 33,000 metric tonnes of LP Gas is expected to arrive in July for island-wide distribution. 

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe met with editors and news directors of national newspapers and television stations this afternoon (29).

The Prime Minister briefed the media on the current economic situation in the country, including the emergency measures being taken to address the fuel crisis.

Senior economic advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr. R.H. Samaratunga, also briefed the media on the economic situation and how the economy has reached this precarious position. 

Advisor to the Prime Minister Sagala Ratnayake explained to the media the current status of the fuel situation in the country. 

He stated that a confirmed petrol shipment was due on the 22nd of July. 

The Government was also attempting to secure fuel shipments at an earlier date, however, he explained until those were confirmed the details would not be released.

