232 inmates who escaped Kandakadu rehab centre nabbed; over 200 still at large

A total of 232 inmates who had escaped from the Kandakadu rehabilitation centre have been apprehended thus far, according to the Commissioner-General of Rehabilitation.

Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi stated that an operation is underway in search of more than 200 other inmates who had escaped from the rehabilitation centre and are still at large.

It was reported that around 600 inmates of the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Welikanda had escaped following a tense situation that ensued over the death of an inmate last evening.

Army and police personnel were later deployed to control the situation and apprehend the inmates who had fled the facility.

According to the police, a group of inmates had resorted to unruly behaviour following the death of an inmate detained at the centre and the tense situation within the premises had continued from last night until early this morning (29).

At around 8.00 a.m. today, a large number of inmates had reportedly breached the two main entrance gates and escaped from the facility.

The Commissioner-General of Rehabilitation has assured that an impartial investigation will be carried out into the death of the inmate at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre and that anyone found guilty would be punished regardless of their position.