DMT to provide limited services due to fuel shortage

Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) will be closed on Thursdays and Fridays due to the prevailing fuel shortages and transportation issues, Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Sumith Alahakoon says.

However, the Werahera Driving License Office, as well as the district offices in Gampaha and Anuradhapura will remain on Thursdays for driving license renewals, only for clients who have made online appointments, he said further issuing a media release.

The clients who have made appointments for the 01st of July, for matters regarding driving licences can visit the DMT on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during morning hours.

In case of such visits, it is mandatory to produce the SMS they received mentioning the time reservation for the appointment the notice read further.

For any clarification regarding the services provided by the DMT, the general public can contact the following telephone numbers between 9.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. on weekdays.

For vehicle registration and transfers – 070 7677 877

For driving licences – 070 7677 977

The DMT further requests the general public to send their inquiries via WhatsApp, Viber or SMS to the aforementioned numbers.