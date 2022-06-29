NTMI to remain closed on Fridays and Saturdays

NTMI to remain closed on Fridays and Saturdays

June 29, 2022   07:22 pm

The National Transport Medical Institute (NTMI) says its services are not provided on Fridays and Saturdays until further notice.

According to its director Dr. Savindra Gamage, the NTMI will limit services from this week (01st and 02nd of July).

However, the general public can schedule an appointment by contacting the 225 or 1225, visiting the institute’s official website (www.ntmi.lk) or via e-channeling on any day except Fridays and Saturdays.

