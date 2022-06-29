Foreign Ministry restricts consular services to only 3 days a week

June 29, 2022   07:56 pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has limited the services provided by its Consular Affairs Division to three days a week, due to the prevailing situation in the country.

Accordingly, consular services will be provided to the public only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays with effect from tomorrow (June 30) until July 10, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The same working arrangements will also apply to the regional consular offices in Jaffna, Matara, Kandy, Trincomalee and Kurunagela, it read further.

For any urgency, the general public is requested to contact via the e-mail addresses mentioned below:

  • Consular Affairs Division - Colombo - consular@mfa.gov.lk
  • Regional Consular Office - Jaffna - jaffna.consular@mfa.gov.lk
  • Regional Consular Office - Matara - matara.consular@mfa.gov.lk
  • Regional Consular Office - Kandy - kandy.consular@mfa.gov.lk
  • Regional Consular Office -Trincomalee - trincomalee.consular@mfa.gov.lk
  • Regional Consular Office - Kurunegala - kurunegala.consular@mfa.gov.lk
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Hundreds of inmates escape Kandakadu rehabilitation centre

Hundreds of inmates escape Kandakadu rehabilitation centre

Hundreds of inmates escape Kandakadu rehabilitation centre

Two people shot dead in Katubedda

Two people shot dead in Katubedda

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Sajith says will not allow govt to sell Sapugaskanda refinery

Sajith says will not allow govt to sell Sapugaskanda refinery

More talks with Qatar officials on importing fuel to Sri Lanka

More talks with Qatar officials on importing fuel to Sri Lanka

Around 600 inmates escape Kandakadu rehabilitation centre

Around 600 inmates escape Kandakadu rehabilitation centre

Anura says entire country has been 'shut down' today

Anura says entire country has been 'shut down' today

Sri Lanka's economy contracts by 1.6% in first quarter of 2022

Sri Lanka's economy contracts by 1.6% in first quarter of 2022