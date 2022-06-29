Foreign Ministry restricts consular services to only 3 days a week

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has limited the services provided by its Consular Affairs Division to three days a week, due to the prevailing situation in the country.

Accordingly, consular services will be provided to the public only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays with effect from tomorrow (June 30) until July 10, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The same working arrangements will also apply to the regional consular offices in Jaffna, Matara, Kandy, Trincomalee and Kurunagela, it read further.

For any urgency, the general public is requested to contact via the e-mail addresses mentioned below: