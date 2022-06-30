Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

June 30, 2022   07:56 am

Several spells of light showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills, Western and Southern provinces.

Sea areas:

Strong winds are expected at times in the western and southern sea areas for next few days too.

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.  

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.0 – 2.5 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Naval and fishing communities are urged to be vigilant in this regard.

