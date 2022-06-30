Proposals for 22nd Amendment to Constitution gazetted

June 30, 2022   08:13 am

The proposals for the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution have been gazetted on Wednesday (June 29).

Earlier this week, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal to gazette the new constitutional amendment and to present it to the Parliament.

Policy approval of the Cabinet of Ministers was given on June 20, 2022 for the preliminary draft for the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution and the 22nd constitutional amendment bill was prepared by the legal Draftsman accordingly.

